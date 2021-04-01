More Than 1,100 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Delivered in Carroll County Clinic

CARROLL, IOWA — Carroll County Public Health held its biggest COVID-19 vaccination clinic to date on Thursday. 1,170 doses of the vaccine were delivered at the one-day clinic held at Westgate Mall.

Organizers say they’ve been using up doses as fast as they come in since the first release in December. However a recent surge in allotment of the Pfizer vaccine to the county allowed them to hold the large vaccination events.

After receiving their first dose, residents scheduled an appointment for their second as well as some bigger events to follow.

“(I) have seen my siblings since December 2019,” said L’lynn Ludwig of Carroll, “We’re all looking forward to getting our vaccine and planning something this summer.”

County health officials say they’d like to hold another similar clinic again, depending on their continued allotment of COVID-19 vaccine.