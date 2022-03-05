DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fairgrounds traded blue ribbons for bows and arrows Saturday morning.

The State Archery in Schools Program tournament attracted more than a thousand child competitors to the 4-H Building and the Jacobson Exhibition Center, some as young as 10 years old. The archers tested their skills with either stationary bullseye targets or moving targets meant to simulate animals in the wild.

“It’s a sport that they can go with for the rest of their lives,” said Tiffini Douglas-Spaur, who coaches the archers from the Albia Community School District. “If something happens and they need to feed their family, they can go hunting because they learned in archery.”

The event is organized in part by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Its archery coordinator, Zach Benttine, said the competition is more about happiness than victory.

“It’s enlightening watching the little fourth graders with the bows just about as big as them…everybody’s just happy,” Benttine said. “As long as they’re doing it for fun, you can’t ask for more.”

Douglas-Spaur said archery has exploded in popularity in the past decade.

“The participation has at least doubled since our first competition eight years ago,” said Douglas-Spaur. “In our year one, the room would not have looked anything like this. There were no crowds, you could see from one end to the other and walk through easily.”

Benttine believes the newfound popularity of archery comes down to how accessible it is for any student.

“There are no limitations,” Benttine said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re tall or short, anyone can compete as long as you want to put some practice in.”

The tournament continues at the state fairgrounds Sunday morning.