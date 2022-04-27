DES MOINES, Iowa — An effort to get drivers to slow down in Des Moines could get a little bumpy. City leaders are considering 22 new speed humps on residential streets around the metro.

Some of them will be located on High Street, Cleveland Avenue, and Guthrie Avenue.

Des Moines City Council member Carl Voss says the idea stems from complaints of people speeding through neighborhoods.

Voss says the speed hump locations were also determined by a recent traffic study.

“First requested than they do count on the street and then they do a study of how fast cars are going and how many cars and there are other measures that they can use. But the speed humps is one of the most popular ones,” said Voss.

The new speed humps are expected to be in place by the fall of this year.