An overall cooler weather pattern has settled in across Iowa and another wave of energy will bring chances for snow Wednesday through Thursday. The rest of today will be dry and mostly sunny with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. Clouds will increase throughout the overnight and a few flurries will be possible. Expect lows in the teens and low 20s. Most of Wednesday will be dry with sunshine in the morning and increasing cloud cover during the afternoon.

Snow is expected to arrive from the east during the mid to late evening Wednesday, starting in western Iowa and gradually expanding into central Iowa by midnight. While exact totals remain uncertain, we know southern Iowa (along and south of Hwy 34) has the best chances for seeing more than 3″ of snowfall, while northern Iowa (along and north of Hwy 30) has the best chances of seeing less than 1″ of snowfall.

Snow will stay light through the overnight Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected during the morning and afternoon on Thursday. Expect snow covered roads during the morning and evening commutes and occasionally low visibility when moderate to heavy snow is likely. NW winds will be fairly light at 10-15 mph through all of Thursday.

Snow looks to end before 10 PM on Thursday with much drier weather for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will also stay below average through the end of the week with highs in the 20s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The extended outlook looks a lot warmer across Iowa. The Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 outlook for March 14-March 18 shows a 50-70% chance of above average temperatures during this time. Although average highs range from 48-50° and average lows range from 29-31° between the 14th and 18th, lows are expected to range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s with highs ranging from the 50s to the 60s. Current projections also show a better chance of below average precipitation for this time period.

