A strong storm system with a ton of moisture will hit Iowa overnight. The rain to snow mix will start after 10 PM along the southern border of the state. A Winter Weather Advisory starts at 3 AM Thursday and lasts until Noon for areas in between Marshalltown and Oskaloosa.

This is where 1-4″ of heavy wet snow is possible. The Metro will see the heaviest snow before 7 AM on Thursday with an inch or less possible. The winds will be getting strong out of the north and the temperatures will be colder with highs in the 30s.

Expected Snow Totals

Travel could be slippery in spots with the new snowfall during the morning commute. Another band of light snow will move across the state by the end of the day.

It is going to be dry and colder on Friday with warmer temperatures returning this weekend.