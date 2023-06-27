DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines will do what it can to help the Lauridsen Skate Park continue to grow.

The popular park is run by Polk County but Monday night the Des Moines city council voted to make way for a 160-stall parking lot just to the north, across Interstate 235. The land for the parking lot is currently part of the south end of the Riverwalk Dog Park.

To make up for the loss, the city will expand the dog park into currently unused land to the north, along University Avenue. Neither park currently has any dedicated parking and officials think this helps all users.

Council member Connie Boesen said, “If you drive by you see the huge amount of use, and so I think that this is a win/win. We get more parking for the people who want to use it, and then we get our dog park reconfigured.”

“I think long term we’ll also look at getting some additional parking on 2nd Street, too,” said council member Josh Mandelbaum.

Work on the reconfiguration could begin this summer.

WHO 13 spoke with several dog park users who aren’t wild about the plan. They claim the new parking lot will claim all of the dog park’s shade trees, leaving only the sappy evergreens on the north end of the property.