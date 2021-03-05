More Iowans with Underlying Medical Conditions Can Begin Scheduling COVID-19 Vaccinations Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of Iowans eligible to receive the vaccine will dramatically expand next week.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says Iowans 64-years-old and younger, with medical conditions that are or may be an increased risk of severe illness, can begin scheduling appointments on Monday.
According to the CDC, individuals with these conditions are at greater risk:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
The CDC says people with the following conditions may be at a higher risk:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
Roughly 950,000 Iowans will qualify for the vaccine under the expansion. The vaccine will be expanded to additional groups once supply increases.
President Biden predicts all Americans who want the vaccine will be able to get it by the end of May.