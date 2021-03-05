 

 

More Iowans with Underlying Medical Conditions Can Begin Scheduling COVID-19 Vaccinations Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of Iowans eligible to receive the vaccine will dramatically expand next week.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says Iowans 64-years-old and younger, with medical conditions that are or may be an increased risk of severe illness, can begin scheduling appointments on Monday.

According to the CDC, individuals with these conditions are at greater risk:

The CDC says people with the following conditions may be at a higher risk:

Roughly 950,000 Iowans will qualify for the vaccine under the expansion. The vaccine will be expanded to additional groups once supply increases.

President Biden predicts all Americans who want the vaccine will be able to get it by the end of May.

