More Iowans Concerned About How COVID-19 Impacts Their Health Than the Economy

IOWA — More Iowans are concerned about how COVID-19 impacts their health rather than its impact on the economy, according to a new poll.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll shows that 51% of Iowans are most concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on their health or their family’s health. This compares to 41% of Iowans who said they are most concerned about the economic damage the reaction to the virus has caused. 8% were not sure.

Of all women polled, 54% said they are more concerned about the health impact of the virus. 38% of women said they are more concerned about the economic impact.

Men are also more concerned about the health impact but by a smaller margin. 48% of men said they are more concerned about the health impact of COVID-19 compared to 44% who are more concerned about the economic impact.

Perspectives about these concerns vary by age among Iowans. 49% of Iowans under 50 say they are more concerned about the health impact compared to 45% who are more concerned about the economic impact. 53% of Iowans 50 and older are more concerned about health versus 37% who are more concerned about the economic impact of the virus.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. 780 Iowans were polled. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

Check back for more results as they are released this week.