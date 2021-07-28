More Iowa counties approve Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions

IOWA – Two more Iowa counties have joined the list of the state’s Second Amendment sanctuaries.

The Board of Supervisors from both Cedar and Madison counties voted Tuesday to approve resolutions making their counties Second Amendment sanctuaries. They join Jasper and Hardin counties, which already have resolutions in place.

Under the measure, the county sheriff’s offices would not enforce state or federal gun laws considered to be in violation of the Second Amendment right to keep and bare arms.

Adams County is also considering a similar resolution. An agenda for the Adams County Board of Supervisors’ August 2nd meeting has not been posted online yet, but supporters of the resolution tell WHO 13 the issue will be discussed at the meeting.