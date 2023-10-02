DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are releasing more information about a motorcycle crash that killed a man on Saturday night.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, at around 9:04 p.m. 21-year-old Garrett Lee Wiggins was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of East 38th Street and Hubbell Avenue.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper who witnessed Wiggins speeding tried to follow Wiggins to initiate a traffic stop, but Wiggins crashed into the vehicle before he could be stopped, police said. The trooper was the first on scene and initiated life-saving measures. Wiggins died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The three occupants inside of the vehicle were not injured.

Police said the motorcycle that Wiggins was riding had been reported stolen to the police department on June 25th.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.