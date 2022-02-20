The Insiders Segment 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — For two years, owners of Iowa music venues have waited for crowds to fill their sites night after night. But customer concerns about variants of the COVID-19 have kept some music-lovers away. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman visited xBk, a 250-seat concert venue near Drake University in Des Moines.

The site is 136 that the SBA said received emergency aid through the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant. Those grants totaled $91.5 million, according to the SBA.

The Omicron variant has continued to make some music fans leery of sitting in a packed music hall. Guzman said, as of now, Congress has not appropriated another round of COVID-19 aid for music venues.

Iowa Republican legislators are considering three different proposals to lower personal incomes taxes. They are also looking at plans to reduce corporate tax rates. The Republican-led house passed its version of tax cuts and say that lower rates will make Iowa more appealing for people to live and work. Democrats say that more focus should be on reducing rates for middle and lower income Iowans, rather than the wealthiest.

Iowa, as it has for the past century, remains a slow growth state.

Jerry Crawford, a longtime Democratic adviser to former presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, and Mike Mahaffey, a former Republican nominee for Congress and state party chair, want lawmakers to focus on other matters, too, to help Iowa grow.

The Iowa Caucuses first-in-the-nation status is in trouble. It has been in previous years. But, perhaps, it’s never quite been like this. In 2012, the Republican Party of Iowa prematurely declared presidential candidate Mitt Romney the winner of the caucuses but later determined that Rick Santorum actually won. In 2016, the campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders bickered over which person won the Democratic caucuses. Clinton ultimately won, although some Sanders’ supporters are still not convinced. In 2020, Democrats couldn’t determine which campaign won initially as the party struggled with new technology and unrealistic expectations about when results could be announced.

Most other states have moved away from a caucus format and use primaries instead. Iowa leaders have remained committed to the caucuses but have their work cut out to convince the Democratic National Committee to entrust the state with the privilege of hosting the nation’s first presidential selecting contest.

Is it time to change the caucus format or even share the first-in-the-nation responsibility with another state?

Will Iowa lawmakers block the use of eminent domain for a carbon sequestration pipeline to get the pathway through private landowners’ properties?

Is a 2.5% increase in per-student funding for the state’s public schools enough for the coming year when inflation has risen at three times that rate over the past year?

Who is the most vulnerable member of Congress from Iowa?

Should President Joe Biden campaign in Iowa on behalf of candidates in 2022?

Will the 2024 presidential election feature a rematch of Biden and Donald Trum?

What is a prediction for the weeks ahead?

Jerry Crawford and Mike Mahaffey sit down for this week’s Insiders Quick 6.

