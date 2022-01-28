NORWALK, Iowa – The community of Norwalk has grown in the last decade with just under 13,000 people living in the suburb. In the coming months, residents can expect more development.

The city is planning a new development called “Norwalk Central.” It will be located along Highway 28 and include new retail stores, hotels and restaurants. A new private sports-recreation facility is also in the works.

Hollie Zajicek, economic development director for the city of Norwalk, said more than $300 million will be invested in the entire area over time.

“The community has needed space to recreate, have outdoor activities, enjoy the community located in one central area for concerts and gatherings and events. We’ve never really had just one central area for that,” Zajicek said. “We’re just out of space for everything, so we really just need community space. We need fitness, recreation, outdoor, everything and so this will provide so much of that.”

The city is hoping to break ground this spring and wrap up construction by fall of next year.