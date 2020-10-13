More Des Moines Libraries Re-Opening with Limited Services

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Library system is beginning to offer limited services at five of its locations Tuesday.

Those locations include the East Side, Forest Avenue, Franklin Avenue, North Side, and South Side libraries. The Central Library opened with limited service two weeks ago.

Customers can now browse but must limit their time inside to 30 minutes. Those there to use the library’s computers will be limited to 45 minutes. The libraries are also limiting capacity and requiring masks.

You can find more information about the services they are offering and their procedures here.