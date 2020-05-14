More Changes Coming to Iowa’s COVID-19 Website After Feedback From Iowans

Iowa — Governor Reynolds says even she gets frustrated with the state’s COVID-19 website, but fixes are in the works.

The website has undergone numerous updates in recent weeks. Governor Reynolds says those changes were made to make information more timely. However a number of charts and features available in previous versions disappeared from the site last week. On Thursday officials said they’ve heard the complaints and changes are in the works.

“We continue to hear your feedback about the information that was previously provided that was valuable to you and that is not currently available,” Sarah Reisetter, Deputy Director of the Iowa Dept. of Public Health said at the daily COVID-19 press conference from Camp Dodge on Thursday. “I can tell you that they are actively working to provide some more information.”

Reisetter says Iowans can expect another update in a “week or so” to the website. She and Governor Reynolds say they must balance patient privacy when deciding what information is released.

“We just want to make sure that we do it in a responsible way so we don’t provide the opportunity to identify any particular individual. We’re doing it carefully, we’re doing it diligently,” Reisetter said.

“We’re listening to the response that we’re hearing from Iowans and we’re going to continue to make it better,” Governor Reynolds said, “We’re collecting a lot of data and we want to be responsible in how we display that but we also want to be transparent with Iowans as well.”