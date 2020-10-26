More Central Iowa Students Return to In-Person Learning

DES MOINES, Iowa – More local schools are bringing kids back into the classroom Monday, as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixth through eighth graders at Des Moines Public Schools head back to in-person learning Monday morning, while preschool and elementary students have already been doing hybrid learning. High school students in the district will return to in-person learning on November 10th.

The DMPS COVID-19 dashboard says the district has 147 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and has a 14.16-percent student absenteeism but is remaining hybrid.

All Johnston Community School District students will be doing in-person learning five days a week starting Monday.

This applies to any student enrolled in the hybrid model. Those learning completely online are able to keep that option.

Fairfield is keeping middle and high schoolers in hybrid-mode for the time being. They were supposed to start the full on-site learning model Monday, but Sunday night the district decided to hold off due to high COVID-19 case numbers in Jefferson County.

Elementary school students returned to class full time on October 5th, but the superintendent has warned those parents that this could quickly change.