More Businesses Prepare for Reopening as Reynolds Lifts More Restrictions on Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is lifting more restrictions on businesses throughout the state beginning Friday.

On May 8, dental services may resume and campgrounds, drive-in theaters, tanning facilities and other businesses can start back operations if they meet certain requirements — like having proper personal protective equipment for employees, practicing social distancing and increasing hygienic routines.

“As we have seen this week, business owners will decide if the time is right to reopen their doors,” Reynolds said.

That time differs business to business.

For Bronze 515 owner Leah Wafful, she and her staff are ready to open their doors as soon as possible.

“As of right now we are almost 100 percent full for Friday and Saturday,” Wafful said. “We’re super excited and ready to go.”

She said airbrush tanning involves little to no direct contact to the client and is a process that take no more than 30 minutes, giving her confidence in their decision to open safely. She said her staff will wear gloves and masks, but masks will be optional for clients.

Ingersoll Dental Group is also excited to reopen its doors, but is not opening until May 18. A dentist with the group, Dr. Zach Kouri, said that is because there is still housekeeping around the facility, as well as staff training that needs to be finished before they feel comfortable opening safely.

“It’s not going to be business as usual,” he said.

Kouri said their hygienists and dentists will be wearing N-95 masks for more protection, as well as washing and changing personal protective equipment frequently as needed. The dental group will also have systems in place to rid of used air, and patients will be triaged depending on need.

“It’s gonna be cumbersome at first,” he said.