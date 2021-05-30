Montezuma woman organizing rally to help community find missing boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Xavior Harrelson turned 11 years old on Sunday, but he has not been seen since Thursday morning, despite massive search efforts near his home in Montezuma through the weekend.

The town has been anxiously waiting for any trace of Harrelson, and a friend of his family is doing what she can to keep the effort going.

Samantha Rix, who says her son is one of Harrelson’s best friends, is organizing a rally for Xavior Harrelson in front of the Poweshiek County Courthouse Monday night.

“If I could just swish a wand and make him come home, I would,” Rix said. “He should be at home getting ready to blow out candles and eat ice cream with his mom and friends. not this.”

Rix hopes the rally will help the community come together to show support for Harrelson and his family.

“Wherever Xavior is, I hope that he sees and hears how many people are caring for him and looking for him,” Rix said. “I know his mom knows, too. He’s more than a picture on a poster and the clothes he was wearing last. There is so much more to that boy.”

The rally for Xavior Harrelson starts at 8 p.m. in front of the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma.