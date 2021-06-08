Montezuma community pooling funds for a reward as search for Xavior Harrelson continues

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — From hours-long searches to shoulders to lean on, the Montezuma community hasn’t given up hope in finding Xavior Harrelson.

“This is all for a little boy and I think everyone has a soft spot in their hearts for a little boy,” said Montezuma Mayor Jacki Bolen.

Bolen says the community is now raising money for a reward for any information that leads to the 11-year-old who has been missing from his Montezuma home since May 27. Bolen said, “It means everything. We have a lot of very caring people in the community and surrounding community.”

Law enforcement is not able to confirm an amount that has been raised for the reward at this time, but the willingness to donate has been overwhelming. Bolen says the generosity is coming in from outside of the county across the state. “If you want to donate right now, you can just donate here to Montezuma State Bank. They will take care of that and get it in the correct account.”

Businesses and Iowans are exhausting all resources. “Those kinds of donations will hopefully lead to Xavior and we are hoping that happens,” Bolen said.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate all leads. Bolen hopes the reward money causes an uptick in tips that come their way. No piece of information is too small. “Anything that you can think of. Anything that crosses your mind today that you may not have thought about yesterday. Definitely call the tip line,” said Bolen.

The Powesheik County Sheriff’s Office says additional information about the reward account could be released as early as Wednesday. But don’t wait until then to get your tips to police. You can do that by calling 1-641-623-2107.