Monroe Elementary Students Pulled Inside from Recess When Git N Go Robbed Across the Street

DES MOINES, Iowa — Children at a Des Moines elementary school had to be brought inside from recess early Tuesday morning after the convenience store across the street was robbed by a man claiming to have a gun.

The robbery of the Git N Go at 2930 Hickman Road happened around 8:30 a.m. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the suspect indicated that he had a gun, but did not display one. After getting cash from an employee the suspect fled the area on foot.

Students at Des Moines’ Monroe Elementary School were outside for recess when the robbery occurred and the school’s principal sent an e-mail to parents about the incident.

Monroe families, We had to bring students in from recess and secure the doors this morning while police looked for a robbery suspect in the area. The learning day continued and about 15 minutes later police let us know the suspect had moved on. We take these measures out of an abundance of caution and always appreciate police letting us know when they’re looking for someone near the school. Let me know if you have any questions. Stephanie Flickinger

Police only have a vague description of the suspect, who is described as a black male. Detectives will be examining security video to come up with a more precise description.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.