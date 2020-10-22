Monona County Auditor’s Office Upset that Trump Truck Allowed to Remain Parked in Front of Polling Place

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – A military-style truck with Trump 2020 signs and flags on it is raising some eyebrows with election officials in Monona County.

The truck was parked in front of the Monona County Courthouse Wednesday morning. The courthouse is a polling location for early voting in the November 3 election.

The people who own the truck said they have the right to park the truck there. Monona County Auditor Peggy Rolph disagrees.

“To me, I feel it’s unfair regardless whose political sign it is, it shouldn’t be there, it’s illegal, I’ve got a lot of voters that are upset that it’s outside my courthouse, but I’m doing the best that I can to get the situation rectified as soon as possible.”

Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey said he’s looking into the legal implications of the incident.

“We are currently researching the law and working toward an appropriate solution. Until we reach a conclusion about the legal rights and responsibilities of the parties involved, I believe it would be inappropriate for me to comment on what action may or may not be taken,” said McConeghey.