Monday Morning Storm Causes Tree Damage, Power Outages to Des Moines Metro

Tree uprooted along SW 2nd Street in Des Moines across from Principal Park

Large tree blocked southbound lanes at the 1300 block of E 14th in Des Moines for multiple hours Monday morning.

A light pole and power lines stretched across Grand Avenue in front of Central Academy in Downtown Des Moines.

Railroad cross bar on 15th St near MLK Jr. Parkway in Des Moines bent from strong winds.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm rolled through the Des Moines metro in the early hours of Monday morning and left behind some damage and thousands without power.

Some trees and light poles partially blocked roadways after estimated 60 mph winds knocked them down. All were cleared by 6 a.m. for morning commuters.

Around 3 a.m. over 5,000 customers in Des Moines were without power, according to MidAmerican Energy Outage Watch. By 6:30 a.m. that number was down to a little over 380 customers still powerless.