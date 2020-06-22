Monday Morning Storm Causes Tree Damage, Power Outages to Des Moines Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm rolled through the Des Moines metro in the early hours of Monday morning and left behind some damage and thousands without power.
Some trees and light poles partially blocked roadways after estimated 60 mph winds knocked them down. All were cleared by 6 a.m. for morning commuters.
Around 3 a.m. over 5,000 customers in Des Moines were without power, according to MidAmerican Energy Outage Watch. By 6:30 a.m. that number was down to a little over 380 customers still powerless.