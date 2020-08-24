Monday Brings First Day of School For Many Iowa Districts

VAN METER, Iowa — Many school districts across the state will be buzzing Monday morning for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced Iowa students out of schools in late March. Schools like Van Meter and Norwalk are heading back to the classroom this week.

About 93 percent of Van Meter’s 515 students are coming back on site to learn five days a week. Their goal is to provide that sense of normalcy this school year to students who’ve been sorely missing it for months now, but if there’s anything we’ve learned so far this summer, it’s that nothing will be normal.

“The biggest thing that we’re pushing here, and we push every year to be honest with you, is students safety, social-emotional learning, and then the academics, and in that order,” Van Meter elementary principal Cody Tibbetts said. “So we’re really going to try to push relationship building at the beginning of the year and just get the kids back into the routine because we feel that’s what’s most important.”

Van Meter elementary said the biggest challenge will be the unknown but feel as though they’ve done their best to prepare and do their best for every single student whether in the classroom or remote. Teachers K-5th grade are handling both virtual and on-site learners but Tibbetts said it will be based on the same lesson plan so they won’t have to be pulling as much double duty.

The Bulldogs will also be relying on “pod groups” to try and refrain from students commingling too much.

“We went tables about five years ago in our school and really push communication, collaboration and working together, and not working in isolation all the time,” Tibbetts said. “So that has been an adjustment. We are using the strategy of pods. So our teachers are going to have students within pods, and then those are the students that are going to be doing the group work and maybe the partner workout side, and not mixing those pods up during the course of the week.”

Of course, the Bulldogs aren’t the only ones starting school today in the greater Des Moines metro, so is Norwalk.

They are also returning 100 percent on-site, with about 11 percent of their student population K-12 choosing to go the virtual route. Superintendent D.T. Magee said teachers have been working hard to prepare both their virtual and physical classrooms, while also considering how to recover from the spring and that loss of learning.

Being one of the first schools to start in the area, Magee said they are ready as they can be, but will learn a lot in the coming weeks.

“So we’ll get feedback I know from parents and students. There’ll be technology issues, there will be issues with how to how to complete assignments and how are those going to be assessed, when it’s required to be synchronous, so I have to be live in person with my teacher versus asynchronous and I can do work away from the class time and are not tied to that schedule. Then, just our day-to-day routines. Remember that students left expecting one type of educational environment except for our new entering kindergarteners, and they’re going to come back to a much different environment,” Magee said. “So just navigating through those expectations for our students.”

Both schools agreed the biggest difference for families today will be the student drop-offs. With the buses not taking as many people so they can socially distance, there will be more parents taking their kids to school. So they ask to be patient and take the first day of school pictures at home rather than outside of school.

Both Norwalk and Van Meter will also have early outs throughout the week to ease into the school year.