Community Support Advocates is a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities and mental illness find supportive services. It also created Momentum Arts which offers free workshops, access to art supplies and studio space, professional development opportunities, mentorship programs and much more.
Momentum Arts exhibit “Works of Growth & Recovery” features artists with disabilities and mental illness
by: Erin Kiernan
