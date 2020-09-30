Mobile Food Pantry for Veterans on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa – As National Hunger Action Month draws to a close, the Food Bank of Iowa says the need for food donations and distribution is higher than ever and is expected to grow even more.

That’s why the Food Bank of Iowa is doing another mobile food pantry Wednesday morning, this one targeted to veterans.

“Feeding America and McKinsey Consulting have reported that food insecurity is double what it is today from where it was earlier this year. Triple with households with families. So, we know that these distributions continue to be very important. We’re told that the recession will not peak but the food insecurity as a result of the recession will not peak for another couple of years and will not decline until most likely 2027,” said Michelle Book, CEO of Food Bank of Iowa.

Wednesday’s event will be located at 2350 Euclid in the northwest side of the parking lot there from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is a drive-through distribution where the food will be placed directly into your car.

You are asked to bring an ID that verifies your veteran status and to wear a face mask.