Mobile Food Distribution Event Helps Nearly 5,000 Hungry Iowans

Mobile food distribution event by the Food Bank of Iowa at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Nov. 6, 2020. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa says it distributed 61,172 pounds of food at a mobile food distribution event last week at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

The organization cites increasing COVID-19 cases, unemployment, and children who may not be in class and getting a school-provided lunch for increasing food insecurity for families.

“With COVID on the rise, being hungry and afraid going into the holidays is a triple whammy, we simply need to do more,” said Michelle Book, CEO of Food Bank of Iowa.

The Nov. 6th event served 4,941 Iowans, with more than 60 percent of them being first-time visitors to a food distribution by the organization.

The “mega-mobile” distributions this fall are sponsored by Prairie Meadows.

If you would like to donate to the Food Bank of Iowa or are in need of the organization’s services, you can find more information here.