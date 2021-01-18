MLK Day of Service: How to Participate Locally

DES MOINES, Iowa – MLK Day is viewed as “a day on, not a day off.” It’s the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.

Bidwell Riverside Center is the largest serving food pantry in Iowa, and Hawthorn Hill serves homeless families with children.

The non-profits are giving ideas on how people can give back today: donate food or toiletries, make no-sew t-shirt bags, or raise money and awareness on Facebook.

“Right now, especially with COVID-19, nonprofits really do need some extra help,” Alison Hanner, director of development and public relations at Bidwell Riverside Center and Hawthorn Hill, said. “We know that not everybody is comfortable volunteering in person. And with our various volunteer restrictions right now, we wanted to make sure that we had some options for people to help us out from home.”

