MLK Day celebrations around the Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — In central Iowa there are events taking place Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Some of the things going on are prayer breakfasts, learning, and volunteer opportunities.

The John R. Grubb YMCA will be hosting its 9th annual prayer breakfast where a journalist with the New Yorker Magazine will be guest speaking on issues around race and social justice. This event takes place from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. on Zoom.

In West Des Moines there will be a roundtable discussion about diversity and inclusion, followed by a multicultural reception. This event is being held at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex from 4-6 p.m.

The Iowa Department of Human Rights is holding its 33rd annual MLK Celebration virtually streaming on its Facebook page at 10:45 a.m.

Many of these events are free and take place virtually or require masks and social distancing.