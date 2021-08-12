MLB surprises Iowa cancer patient with tickets to Field of Dreams game

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCAU) — One Iowa family got a surprise from one of the biggest leagues in the world of sports.

According to MercyOne, Kristi Foxen and her family were gifted a ticket package to the Field of Dream game in Dyersville Thursday night. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made an appearance at the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center to give the family the keys to an ultimate experience.

Kristi, of Epworth, Iowa, is receiving treatment for breast cancer. Her 11-year-old son Drake is a baseball fanatic and was selected to the Team USA Midwest All Region baseball team.

A Wisconsin family was also gifted a ticket package. Joel Schambow of Platteville, Wisconsin, is a high school track coach and avid sports fan. He is currently battling gastric cancer and wife is receiving treatment for

breast cancer.

Foxen and Schambow Family. Photo courtesy of MercyOne.

The families underwent medical clearance to attend Thursday’s MLB matchup.

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play in Dyersville Thursday next to the site used in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.”