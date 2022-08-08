DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend.



Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. This brought some much-needed downpours through parts of the Metro, although more isolated in nature. The Des Moines Airport received 0.87″ while the north side of Des Moines saw less than a .25″. The heavier pockets of rain stayed on the south and east sides of Des Moines.

Here are some of the 48-hour (weekend) totals from around Central Iowa:

Mason City 4.05″

Hampton 0.90″

Des Moines 0.87″

Algona 0.81″

Audubon 0.64″

Ankeny 0.56″

Fort Dodge 0.36″

Carroll 0.24″

Marshalltown 0.18″

Webster City 0.13″

Atlantic 0.08″

Iowa Falls 0.07″

Ames 0.06″

Newton 0.05″

We still have a dry stretch of weather ahead for central Iowa, with only some spotty showers or storms forecast for the overnights Thursday and Friday. Conditions remain dry according to the latest Drought Report (issued Thursday, Aug 4, 2022)

Here is a look at where Des Moines stands with rainfall totals for the year and summer season:

Here is a look at storm pictures from the weekend rain:

Todd Gibson – Ankeny

Maddie Collier

Brittany Gourley – Des Moines

Arlene Johnson – Indianola

Tony Pelican – Des Moines

Tom Overholser – Norwalk

Jeff Kisling – Indianola

Janice Harbaugh – Between Cooper & Jamaica

Betty Archibald – Norwalk

Austin Hamilton – Norwood

Kerry Morris – Waukee

