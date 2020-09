Polk County, Iowa — An 18-year-old Mitchellville man was killed in a motorcycle crash as he was fleeing from police, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The fatal accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 800 block of SE 80th Street in rural Polk County. A state patrol crash reports shows Matthew Harris was eluding police t a high rate of speed when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.