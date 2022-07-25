CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A federal judge has declared the unreasonable force trial against a former Iowa State trooper a mistrial.

The case against Robert James Smith was disqualified Friday after jurors wrote a note saying that they would not be able to reach a unanimous verdict.

Smith is a former state trooper charged with the use of unreasonable force causing bodily injury during a 2017 traffic stop near West Liberty. Dashcam video of the incident shows Smith knocking Bryce Yakish to the ground after pulling the motorcyclist over for speeding, then putting his knee on the back of Yakish’s neck while handcuffing him.

In 2021, a state panel agreed to pay $225,000 from the state budget to settle a civil lawsuit Yakish had filed over the traffic stop.

Prosecutors have not said if they will retry Smith.