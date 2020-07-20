Missouri Woman Identified as Driver of Stolen Truck That Caused Serious Dallas County Crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of those involved in a serious crash that happened Sunday evening when a stolen truck slammed into oncoming traffic west of Dallas Center.

The crash happened at Highway 44 and Sportsman’s Club Road around 7:40 p.m. A truck driven by 31-year-old Samantha Whitney, of Joplin, Mo., was heading west on Highway 44 when it crossed the center line and hit a truck towing a trailer. The trailer disconnected and hit another car.

Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol

Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol Scene photos from the crash on July 19, 2020. (Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol)

The Iowa State Patrol says the truck Whitney was driving had been stolen a short time earlier from DMC Welding and Repair in Dallas Center.

Whitney was transported by air ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Her condition is not known.

Multiple people in the other two vehicles also suffered injuries. Fifty-eight-year old Rhonda Bragg of Perry was transported to MercyOne Hospital by air ambulance. Forty-five-year-old Trevor Cozad, 42-year-old Erika Cozad, 16-year-old Natalie Watson, and 16-year-old Jessica Watson, all of Yale, were transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Iowa State Patrol says it is investigating whether Whitney was intoxicated at the time of the crash but do not have the results from toxicology tests yet.