HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — A Missouri man was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in rolled into a ditch in Ellsworth Tuesday evening.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, a Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 133 when the driver lost control due to slick conditions on a bridge. The vehicle then rolled into the east ditch.

A passenger in the car, 42-year-old Jose Roger Rivera Vasquez, was ejected from the vehicle. Rivera Vasquez died from injuries he sustained at the scene of the crash. According to the crash report, he was not wearing a seatbelt. No other injuries were reported.

The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.