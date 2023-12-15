DES MOINES, Iowa — A Mississippi man has been charged in the vandalism of a Satanic Temple display at the Iowa Statehouse.

A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety gave details.

“On December 14, 2023, the Iowa State Patrol was dispatched to the Iowa State Capitol on a vandalism report involving the Iowa Satanic Temple’s Baphomet display. As a result of the investigation and in consultation with the Polk County Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Michael Cassidy of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree.”

The display was scheduled to be removed on December 15, but it will now be removed Saturday December 16 according to a Facebook statement from a man with the Satanic Temple who goes by Mortimer Adremelech. He also wrote on Facebook that they were starting a Go Fund Me account to raise funds to construct a new display for next year.

“The freedom of religion is granted to all Americans under the First Amendment, including Satanists,” said Adremelech. “Our state motto is our liberties we prize, and our rights we will maintain, and that means a lot to me.”

Adremelech said he worked with a group to build the display and a statue of Baphomet. He said he made the head of the goat-like figure.

“All religions have equal rights in the public forum under the First Amendment of the Constitution as Americans we have every right to be here just like anyone else,” said Adremelech. “Thank you so much to everyone who has come out to support us, I really appreciate it.”

Cassidy said on X he was raising funds for his legal defense.

“Truly humbled by y’alls support,” wrote Cassidy “We raised the $20k we were looking for in just a couple hours. My deepest hope is that Americans of all political persuasions can unite and agree that: 1. Jesus Christ is Lord. 2. Satan is evil.”

Cassidy said he could be facing more charges, so he continues to raise money. Any he does not use will be donated to the Christian Legal Defense Fund.