UPDATE: A Johnston teenager who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe, the Johnston Police Department said.

Teegan’s family has been in contact with her and are working on her safe return home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home.

Photo courtesy of Johnston Police Department.

Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Teegan’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Johnston Police Department at (515)-278-2345.