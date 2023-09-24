MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — The search for a missing Mills County woman has come to an end.

Officials located the body of 72-year-old Judy Kreuger on Saturday morning. Police said Kreuger had dementia.

Local officials and a search rescue dog helped with the search.

She went missing on Saturday September 16th and was last seen leaving her home earlier that afternoon.

Mills County Sheriff’s officials say Kreuger was beyond medical care and pronounced dead at the scene.

The family has been notified of Krueger’s death.