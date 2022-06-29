MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public to locate a missing female juvenile.

Kamryn Levine, 15, was last seen at around 9 p.m. on Sunday June 26th. before going to bed at her residence. Her family discovered her missing the following morning and haven’t seen or heard from her since.

Levine has blue eyes, long wavy brown hair, and has braces.

Anyone with information regarding her location or current welfare is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 515-462-3575 and speak to Chief Deputy Clayton Allen.