Missing elderly Ottumwa woman found in wooded area

OTTUMWA, IOWA — An elderly woman reported missing two days ago in Ottumwa was found dead in a wooded area on Thursday morning. 81-year-old Connie Joan Turner was reported missing on Tuesday evening. She’d gone for a walk as a thunderstorm moved through the area. Police say she suffered from dementia.

Turner’s body was found on Thursday morning in what police describe as “the edge of a lagoon in a dense wooded area”. Authorities say the area had previously been searched by a team of local volunteers.

The police department says they will not be commenting on the case further out of respect for Turner’s family.