MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead near Beech Friday morning.

Alan Conley, 76, was found dead in his pickup truck in a bean field, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Foul play is not suspected in Conley’s death at this time.

Conley had been reported missing to the Des Moines Police Department on Monday Feb. 6. According to DMPD, Conley was last seen leaving his home driving a silver 2002 Chevy S-10 truck. Conley was also reported to have medical issues that impacted his awareness and required medication.

On Friday at around 8:42 a.m. the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned truck in a bean field. When the sheriff and a deputy arrived on scene they discovered Conley deceased.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate Conley’s death.