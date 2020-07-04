Missing De Soto Teen Found Safe

DE SOTO, Iowa — A De Soto teen has been found safe after she went missing nearly a week ago.

Sixteen-year-old Lillian Dhabalt was located and is safe, the De Soto Police Department announced Friday. Lillian went missing last Saturday in De Soto. Arrangements are now being made for her return home.

“The De Soto Police Department would like to thank all the hard work and long hours that were put in by all the agencies and family members,” the department said.

The De Soto Police Department did not release any other information.