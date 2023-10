COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Council Bluffs Police Department Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Rebecca Stocks, 41 was last seen Monday, October 16th. She was last seen wearing a dark blue Chicago Bears hoodie in the Twin City neighborhood.

Stocks is 5’2″, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728.