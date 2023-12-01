CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A Calhoun County man missing since late October was found dead at an abandoned wooded property Friday afternoon.

On Oct. 28 54-year-old Mark Riesberg was reported missing to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Since then, family and friends have been desperately trying to find him, but that search has come to a tragic end.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at around 1:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of 230th Street in Jolley. When first responders arrived on scene they found Riesberg dead inside a Chrysler PT Cruiser. The sheriff’s office said preliminary findings suggest Riesberg died from a single gunshot wound.

Riesberg’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.