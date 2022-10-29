BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — A 4-year-old who went missing Friday afternoon has been found in a pond in Fairbank.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified of a missing 4-year-old around 5:05 p.m. The child was last seen around 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of 145th Street.

Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search of the home, surrounding fields, ditches, structures, and ponds. At around 11:40 p.m. the child was fond dead in a neighboring pond.

No foul play is suspected at this time and the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the child’s cause of death.