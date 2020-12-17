Missed Shipping Deadlines? Consider Shopping Local

DES MOINES, Iowa – Tuesday, December 15th was the deadline for ground shipping for the three large carriers in the country, FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service. However, if you missed the deadline consider shopping locally.

According to the Historic Valley Junction Foundation, nationally retail sales slipped a little in November however, the foundation said Small Business Saturday helped retail stores like The Knotty Nail see their best month.

“This holiday season has been bigger for us than it’s ever been in the four years we’ve been in business,” said the owner and founder of The Knotty Nail Becky Pospisal.

“I really think, and especially what I’ve heard from my customers, is that people are understanding the importance of shopping small.”

Meanwhile, in Urbandale, The Learning Post and Toys said 2020 has been a challenging year.

“Sales have been different. So, it’s not going to be our best year but it’s not going to be our worst year,” said the owner of the Learning Post and Toys Kym Howe.

“We’ve had to do different things like when we closed, we did Easter baskets, and we did learning kits.”

Despite the challenging year, Howe is not worried about competing with large box stores or Amazon. It’s because her store offers unique items.

“We’ll see a lot of sales for a particular item, just all of a sudden take off on our website,” said Howe.

“Order, order for the same item, and I’ll go and look online and Amazon sold out. And all the big box stores are sold out and little learning post is the only place that has it and so that’s really fun.”

Both locations are offering curbside pick-up.