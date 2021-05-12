Misconduct Charges Dropped Against Des Moines Police Officer

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines police officer has been cleared of wrong-doing in an investigation in Pleasant Hill and will return to his duties in the capital city.

Officer Rodney Briggs has been on paid leave since February of this year when he was accused of using his role as a police officer to gain access to evidence in an investigation into his girlfriend. Briggs was charged with nonfelonious misconduct in office. However, the Polk County Attorneys Office dropped the charges this week after it found Briggs didn’t abuse his power and legally gained access to public records.

Briggs’ attorney announced the charges had been dropped on Wednesday. The Des Moines Police Department says Briggs will return to his regular assignment, but an internal investigation remains open.