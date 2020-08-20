 

Minorities In Iowa Struggle to Find Early Childhood Education

Des Moines, Iowa — Racial inequity in Iowa schools in not limited to just K-12 classrooms. There are gaps along racial lines in Iowa’s early childhood education classrooms.

Minority families are more likely to fall into so-called ‘childhood deserts’ where no affordable care is available. The problem is fed by lack of funding, lack of transportation and lack of full-day programs.

WHO 13’s Taylor Musgrove spoke with Bethany Davis, Director of Oak Academy, in Des Moines about the specific challenges minority families face.

