Minburn under drinking water advisory

MINBURN, Iowa — The city of Minburn has issued a precautionary drinking water advisory after the town lost pressure Monday following a water main break.

Residents should use an alternative source of drinking water until they’ve been notified that the water is safe to drink. The pressure loss affected the entire town.

The Iowa DNR says residents should not give water to infants less than six months old or use it to make infant formula. The water may have levels of manganese above the health advisory level, which may affect their learning and behavior, according to the Iowa DNR. Instead, use bottled water for infants.

The Iowa DNR recommends older children and adults use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and preparing food. Tap water is safe for bathing, the Iowa DNR said.

The city will collect water samples over a two-day span to test for bacteria. When both sets of samples show no bacteria is present, the drinking water advisory will be lifted.

Contact City Councilman Joe Stuetelberg at 515-419-1183 or the Water Supply Operator, Mitch Johnson, at 515-669-1103 for more information.