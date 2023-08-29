REDFIELD, Iowa – The body of a Minburn man was discovered inside a submerged car in the Raccoon River below the Redfield dam Tuesday morning.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 1:38 a.m. about a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in Redfield. The caller said there was a lot of vehicle debris on the east side of the Redfield dam and that it looked like the vehicle had entered the water.

Deputies from the DCSO and members of the Redfield Fire Department responded to the scene and found a car completely submerged at the bottom of the dam area.

The vehicle was recovered from the water using a diver and Mad J Towing. The car, a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, had heavy damage to the front end and was completely totaled.

The body of Jordan West, 32, was discovered in the driver’s seat of the car. His body was turned over to the medical examiner.

The DCSO says the initial investigation found the car hit several large boulders in the dam area before it entered the water.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.