Miller-Meeks Slightly Ahead of Hart in Vote Count; Mail-In Votes Could Decide Race

IOWA – The victor in a very tight race in Iowa’s Second Congressional District still hasn’t been called.

As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, with all 24 counties reporting, it’s a statistical dead heat between Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart. It was an even split, percentage-wise between the two, with each taking 50% of the vote but Miller-Meeks currently has the advantage in the vote count with 282 more than Hart.

The unofficial vote total from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website does not take into account all mail-in votes and those can still be counted up until next week.

As long as the votes were postmarked by midnight on Nov. 2nd and are received by noon on Nov. 9th, they can still be counted.

