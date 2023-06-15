DES MOINES, Iowa — Vehicles from the battlefield are invading the Iowa State Fairgrounds this weekend but not for a war. The Military Vehicles Historic Preservation Association Historical Archives Convention beings Thursday and continues through Saturday.

The convention is in the Varied Industries Building on the fairgrounds. It runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday. It lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be vehicle parades on Thursday and Friday at 12 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door. They cost $15 each. A couple can get in for $20 and a family for $25. Active duty military members and veterans get a $10 discount. Kids under 10 get in for free.